The first case of coronavirus in Senegal has been confirmed by the country’s health minister, Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr.

The patient is a French man who lives in Senegal and flew back from France on 26 February, Mr Sarr told a press conference in the capital, Dakar.

The patient reported to a private hospital on 27 February with symptoms including a headache.

The authorities are monitoring everyone who travelled on the same flight as well as the patient’s family.

The minister said the country was prepared to deal with the virus, pointing out that Senegal had the facilities to test for the coronavirus.

This is the second case in sub-Saharan Africa after one was confirmed in Nigeria last week.