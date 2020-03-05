The Ghana Electrical Dealers Association has called on the Presidential Committee on Retail Trade to start vetting the business operating documents of foreigners working as dealers in electrical items at the Opera Square in Accra.

The group earlier locked up the shops of foreigners particularly Nigerians, who were trading without a permit. The shops were however reopened after the Presidential Committee was set up.

Leaders of the Ghana Electrical Dealers Association, say if the Committee fails to start work in two weeks, they will be forced to lock up the shops of foreigners again.