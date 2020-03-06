A Fulani Community in Ghana, Tabital Pulaaku International Ghana Chapter wants the President Nana Akuffo Addo to as a matter of urgency address what they refer to them as unfair treatment meted out to their Fulani brothers in the country.

According to the group, eligible Ghanaian Fulanis are being prevented from registering for the Ghana Card by some officials of the National Identification Authority.

The General Secretary of the Tabital Pulaaku International Ghana Chapter, Yakubu Musah Barry who addressed the press said they are denied the opportunity to register for the Ghana Card and other national documents such as the birth certificate, passports among others.

“It is the aim of this press conference to get the attention of His Excellency, the President to tackle the conduct of some officials of the National Identification Authority against our Fulani brothers who happen to be citizens of this country, Ghana. Since the registration of this Ghana card begun, Ghanaian Fulanis are being denied even though they qualify to write their name for the card. They are not allowed to have an opportunity to be registered by officials of the authority on the basis that, they are not Ghanaians. On countless occasions when Fulanis show up for the registration of the card, they are denied.

These victims are not given the opportunity to initiate the processes to challenge or defend them neither are they are allowed to present their required documents to that effect. Many other Fulani people or Fulani citizens find it difficult to obtain national documents like the birth certificate, passport, among others because they are easily identified as Fulanis so, therefore, they are considered as not Ghanaians. So we, therefore, call on the President to come to our aid against this unfair treatment meted out to our people,” he said.

Background

The Fulani Community in Ghana earlier expressed worry over alleged discrimination against Fulanis in the ongoing National Identification Card registration early in January 2020.

Yakubu Musa, the General Secretary of the Fulani Community had received complaints across the country from Fulanis who were denied an opportunity to register in the ongoing National Identification Card registration.

Yakubu Musa Bari made the comment at the installation of Ibrahim Mohammed as the new Wenchi Fulani Community Chief in the Wenchi Municipality of the Bono Region.

Yakubu Musa Bari noted that before Ghana became independent, the Fulanis voted and have participated in every election.

“The NIA always singles out Fulanis that they are not Ghanaians and they are not supposed to register. Citizenship is by law. You just see my face and tell me I am not a Ghanaian? No. If the Chinese can be a Ghanaian, a Lebanese can be Ghanaian, a Nigerian can be a Ghanaian why not the Fulani who toiled and defended this country before it became independent?” he asked.