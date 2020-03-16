The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) is pushing for the suspension of court sittings for at least next 14 days, following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ghana.
This follows extensive consultations with the Judicial Secretary regarding the current heightened concerns about the coronavirus.
The Association has also advised all lawyers to “remain calm and help in the education drive in their communities to assist people to understand the guidelines which have been put by the relevant authorities.”
Six cases of COVID-19 have so far been recorded in Ghana. Four of the infected persons, according to health officials, have been in contact with at least 151 people.
Already the President has issued a directive banning public gatherings including funerals, workshops, political rallies, religious activities and others.
“I have decided in the interest of public safety and the protection of our population to review the public gathering advisories earlier announced as follows: Firstly, all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events and religious activities, such as services in churches and mosques, have been suspended for the next four (4) weeks,” President Akufo-Addo said in a national address.
He said private burials are allowed but should just be for a few people.
The President also directed all universities and Senior High Schools and basic schools to shut down effective Monday, March 16, 2020.
As at noon on Sunday, March 15, 2020, six cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Ghana.
Director of Public Health at Ghana Health Service, Dr Badu Sarkodie who provided updates on the country’s cases on Sunday said all the cases were imported into the country.
The first two cases were confirmed on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Two other cases were confirmed on Friday, March 13, 2020, while an additional two were confirmed on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Five of the cases were confirmed in the Greater Accra Region while the remaining one was confirmed in the Ashanti Region.
Health officials have been working to trace persons who have come into contact with the patients and may be at risk of contracting the virus.
About Coronavirus (CODIV-19)
The coronavirus is a respiratory disease that appears to spread like the flu virus – person-to-person and through the air.
Virus-containing droplets from coughs or sneezes land in the mouth or nose of another person to cause the infection.
Others can also pick up the virus by touching an infected surface with their hands, and then touching their eyes, nose or mouth.
People with the virus may be able to spread it before symptoms appear but, in general, people are thought to be most contagious when they are the most symptomatic.
People have little or no immunity to the virus because it is new. This allows the virus to spread quickly from person to person.