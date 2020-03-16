The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) is pushing for the suspension of court sittings for at least next 14 days, following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ghana.

This follows extensive consultations with the Judicial Secretary regarding the current heightened concerns about the coronavirus.

The Association has also advised all lawyers to “remain calm and help in the education drive in their communities to assist people to understand the guidelines which have been put by the relevant authorities.”

Six cases of COVID-19 have so far been recorded in Ghana. Four of the infected persons, according to health officials, have been in contact with at least 151 people.

Already the President has issued a directive banning public gatherings including funerals, workshops, political rallies, religious activities and others.

“I have decided in the interest of public safety and the protection of our population to review the public gathering advisories earlier announced as follows: Firstly, all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events and religious activities, such as services in churches and mosques, have been suspended for the next four (4) weeks,” President Akufo-Addo said in a national address.

He said private burials are allowed but should just be for a few people.

The President also directed all universities and Senior High Schools and basic schools to shut down effective Monday, March 16, 2020.