Citi News can confirm that the Ministry of Health has ordered a journalist with the state broadcaster, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), to self-quarantine over the period of 14 days after coming into contact with a COVID-19 Patient.
This comes after the student journalist of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) had contact with the Norwegian Ambassador at the Norwegian Embassy last Tuesday during an assignment.
The Health Ministry is yet to test the student for Coronavirus as he has not shown any symptoms.
Ghana has confirmed six coronavirus cases recorded between 12th to 15th March 2020 with no deaths so far.
Health officials say all cases were imported into the country.
Three of the newest cases were recorded in Accra while one other was recorded in Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.
Already, as part of new travel measures, any traveller, except for Ghanaian citizens and persons with Ghana residence permits, who within the last 14 days, has been to a country that has recorded at least 200 cases of the novel coronavirus, will not be admitted into the Ghanaian jurisdiction.
The government said airlines have been instructed not to allow such persons to embark.
Border posts have also been instructed not to allow such persons into the jurisdiction.
In general, the government has strongly cautioned travellers against coming into the country because of the new cases detected.
The government has also essentially placed a ban on gatherings which will be in force for four weeks.
The ban started on March 16, 2020.
There are some exemptions like funerals attended by less than 25 people.