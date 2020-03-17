Citi News can confirm that the Ministry of Health has ordered a journalist with the state broadcaster, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), to self-quarantine over the period of 14 days after coming into contact with a COVID-19 Patient.

This comes after the student journalist of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) had contact with the Norwegian Ambassador at the Norwegian Embassy last Tuesday during an assignment.

The Health Ministry is yet to test the student for Coronavirus as he has not shown any symptoms.

Ghana has confirmed six coronavirus cases recorded between 12th to 15th March 2020 with no deaths so far.