Citi FM/Citi TV‘s all-girls talk show, ‘Sister Sister’ has been honoured for its 13 years’ dedication of empowering Ghanaian women.

The recognition which came from the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection is also to celebrate the program and the station’s efforts of championing the cause of women as Ghana joins the rest of the world to mark International Women’s Day today, March 8, 2020.

Citi FM/Citi TV received a citation for the show at a dinner and awards night organised by the Ministry at the Accra Digital Centre today.

It was held under the same theme for this year’s International Women’s Day – “I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights.”

Over the years, ‘Sister Sister’ has served as a platform for young women to have discussions on things that affect their relationships, careers and sexuality.

Part of the citation read: “The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection in recognition of your efforts towards empowering women and girls, gives you this citation on this day 8th March 2020 International Women’s Day to encourage you to create more space for women and girls to discuss issues that hinder their development.”

This comes to add to the numerous prestigious recognitions that Ghana’s number one English-speaking radio station (Citi FM) and Ghana fastest-growing TV channel (Citi TV) have won.

Hosted by Head of Programs at Citi FM/Citi TV, Jessica Opare Saforo and her sisters, “Sister-Sister” brings refreshing perspectives to everyday relationship challenges.

It airs on Citi 97.3 FM on Thursdays from 7 pm to 8 pm as well as on Citi TV on Fridays from 9 pm to 10 pm.

Citi FM has over the years won a series of prestigious awards since 2004 including BBC Africa Emerging Media House of the Year 2006, the CIMG Media House of the Year 2014, CIMG Digital Media Organization of the Year 2016 and 2017.