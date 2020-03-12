The Government through the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) has presented a total of 365 double cabin Isuzu pickups and 493 motorbikes to the Ghana Education Service (GES) and other agencies under the Ministry of Education.

These presentations according to the Vice President, Dr Mamudu Bawumia, is a continuous demonstration of government’s commitment to ensuring that logistics are available to Institutions for their efficiency and effective administration.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, the Vice President stated that government made the logistics available because Education Directors, particularly, the newly created Districts for some time now had been complaining about the absence of such vehicles and motorbikes.

“It’s the expectation of government that these vehicles will go a long way to promote quality supervision in our schools to ensure improved learning outcomes,” he added.

All 260 District Education offices have been allocated a pick up each and a number of motorbikes for circuit supervision.

The Director-General of the Ghana Education, Prof Kwasi Opoku Amankwa, in an appreciation remarks, promised on behalf of his Directors to put the vehicles to good use to be able to realize the desired outcomes out of the usage of the logistics.