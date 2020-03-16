The Board and Management of the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO), have announced that free hand sanitisers have been made available in its offices nationwide for its members.

This, according to the organization, is to enable visitors to maintain a high like level of hygiene in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a press statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Prince Tsegah, GHAMRO advises members of the group to adhere to the appropriate measures to stay safe from the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also entreats all its members and musicians in general who are back from those high infection rate countries, to engage in the voluntary test exercise and the mandatory self-quarantine of 14 days as instructed, following the Ministry of Health’s guidelines.

“All should adhere to this simple procedure and not to be a victim of being forced by the state to comply as stated on Sunday 15th March, 2020 in a press briefing organised by the Ministry of Health under the auspices of the Ministry of information,” he wrote.

“GHAMRO also discourages any immediate concert or event involving public gatherings and would advise same to be put on hold temporarily, as directed by the president of Ghana, until the true statistics of infection rate is known in-country,” he added.

As part of GHAMRO’s effort to educate and help curb of the spread of COVID19, GHAMRO will also send bulk text messages to members on a very frequent basis, informing them of new and current information as released by the Ministry of Health on the virus and the accompanied needed health titbits.

The statement also cautions Ghanaians to tackle the issue devoid of politics.