Ghana will today mark 63 years of independence from British colonial rule with a national commemoration to be held in the Ashanti Regional capital of Kumasi.

Various activities are also expected to run concurrently in all Regional and District capitals across the country.

The National parade which will be held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on the theme; Consolidating Our Gains, will be graced by the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Keith Rowley and Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II among others.

Our Ashanti Regional Correspondent Hafiz Tijani reports that the stadium has been refurbished with key landmarks within the Kumasi metropolis draped in national colours.

The Planning Committee Chairman, Lord Commey, also told Citi News that this is in fulfilment of the President’s promise.