The Ghana International School has been temporarily closed down effective today, Friday, March 13, 2020 following the outbreak of the coronavirus in Ghana.

This was disclosed by the Head Principal of the school, Dr. Mary Ashun in a communiqué to parents, staff and community members of the school.

The school explained that the move is in line with its board’s policy on emergencies.

This comes after the Government confirmed Ghana’s first two cases of coronavirus in a press conference organised by the Information Ministry on Thursday.

“After consultation with the GIS Board of Directors and following my email last night on the positive Coronavirus cases, I would like to announce that the Ghana International School will close at the end of the School Day today, 13th March 2020 at 3:30 pm for the next two weeks till 27th March 2020. This early closure is in line with Board Policy on Emergencies,” a statement from the school announced.

The statement from the Ghana International School also advised students to stay at home during the period and to make use of the school’s virtual learning platforms.

“All students are required to stay home during this time with learning support continuing through our Virtual Learning platforms previously communicated to all parents and guardians. Further detail on how this will function will be communicated soon and this will enable learning to continue,” the statement added.

The school also expressed confidence in the capability of the Government of Ghana to ensure the coronavirus infection is brought under control.

“We are confident that the measures outlined by the W.H.O and the Government of Ghana will enable Healthcare Professionals to act swiftly to ensure all operations return to normal as soon as possible. As this early closure period will lead into the regularly scheduled Easter Break, let me take the opportunity to wish you a safe and restful season with advised travel to affected areas.”

“Term 3 is still scheduled to begin on Tuesday 14th April 2020 at which time we will receive our students back to campus. Should anything change, we will inform all our stakeholders by the means we have been using so far,” the school added in the statement.

Lincoln Community School

Other international schools in Ghana including the Lincoln Community School and the Roman Ridge school had also served notice of doing same following the outbreak.

Sources in the school confirmed to Citi News that fears are high as some parents with wards in the school are working for staff at the Norwegian Embassy in Ghana and have probably come into contact with a top official of the Embassy said to have tested positive to coronavirus.

Ghana record two cases of Coronavirus

On March 12, 2020, the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, at an emergency press briefing confirmed that Ghana has recorded two cases of the novel virus.

The two cases according to the Health Minister, tested positive after laboratory tests from the Noguchi Memorial Institute of Medical Research.

According to the Health Minister, the cases were reported as ‘imported cases’ as both individuals returned to Ghana from Norway and Turkey.

“Both individuals returned to Ghana from Norway and Turkey. So these are imported cases of COVID-19.”

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah on the Citi Breakfast Show on Friday said the two persons who tested positive to the virus had been in the country for about a week.

$100m allocated for coronavirus fight – Nana Addo

In an address to the nation on Wednesday, 11th March 2020, the President Akufo-Addo said he has directed the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, to make available the cedi equivalent of US$100 million to enhance Ghana’s Coronavirus preparedness and response plan.

This amount, according to President Akufo-Addo, “is to fund the expansion of infrastructure, purchase of materials and equipment, and public education”.

He further explained that with the declaration by the World Health Organisation (WHO) of the Coronavirus disease as a pandemic, it is important that Ghana steps up her preparedness to ensure that beyond the initial measures that have been put in place, a ‘whole of Ghana’ approach is adopted in preparation for a possible hit within the country’s borders.

Statistics so far

Nearly 4,000 people have died globally, with China the source of the virus, and Italy being the most affected. Over 100,000 cases have been recorded in over 120 countries.

In Africa, there have been very few cases, with Egypt leading with 67 cases, followed by Algeria with 24. South Africa has 13 cases, Morocco six, Tunisia 7, Senegal 4, Burkina Faso 2, Nigeria 2, Togo 1, DR Congo 1, Cameroon 2, Gabon 1, and Cote D’Ivoire 1.

Ethiopia is the latest in Africa to record a case after Ghana, Kenya and Gabon. Meanwhile, there have been only three deaths so far in Africa, with one each recorded in Egypt, Morocco and Algeria respectively.