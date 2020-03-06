President Nana Akufo-Addo has stated that Ghana will not be boastful and rest on its oars despite its economic gains.

According to him, regardless of the stable peace enjoyed in Ghana as well as economic successes, infrastructural deficit and poverty continue to bedevil the country.

Speaking at the 63rd Independence Day Celebration in Kumasi today, March 6, 2020, President Nana Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to be grateful for the successes of the country thus far and pledged his continuous commitment to tackling the difficulties of the ordinary citizen.

“We lament the infrastructural deficit that plagues all our lives and people who still live in poverty. But we have every reason to be thankful to God…for this is a blessed nation…As long as we have not achieved our economic goals, we cannot be complacent. But we can’t continue to talk ourselves down. We have been spared civil wars that have ravaged some other nations in our neighbourhood. We can’t take for granted the peace and stability of Ghana,” he said.

Peaceful elections, progressive interventions

According to the President, the successful elections held in the country should be a testament of the democratic liberty Ghana is privileged with.

He also added that the many interventions put in place for the various sectors of the economy with their corresponding progressing results are proof that the country is progressing steadily.

“We are in the 28th year of this Republic. We’ve had regular hard-fought elections and peaceful handovers….that is something we should applaud ourselves. We should never forget that…the path that we have chosen is not the easiest,” he said.