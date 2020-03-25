Another person who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus in Ghana has died at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

This brings to three the coronavirus death toll in the country, after a Lebanese male national resident in Kumasi, and another elderly woman also in Kumasi died, although they had underlying health conditions.

Citi News understands that the third person, believed to be in her 70s, is the wife of a retired Navy chief.

According to a Citi News source, the husband, an unnamed retired Rear Admiral is currently receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of 37 Military Hospital.

It is unclear how the deceased contracted the disease, but the source said she has a recent travel history.

New cases

The novel coronavirus cases recorded in Ghana have risen to 68.

This follows 15 new cases confirmed by the Ghana Health Service on Thursday morning.

12 of the new cases were from the travelers who were put under mandatory quarantine and subjected to mandatory testing.

Ghana has recorded 41 cases in the last two days.

But most of these case have been attributed to mandatory testing for the persons in quarantine.

Overall, 30 of the 68 cases have been reported in the general population with the remaining 38 cases among persons currently under mandatory quarantine.