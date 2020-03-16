The Ghana School of Law has suspended all its lectures over the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The decision is on the backdrop of new directives on public gatherings issued by the government on Sunday, March 15, 2020.

Universities, Senior High Schools, and basic schools across all sectors have been asked to close down effective Monday, March 16, 2020, for the next four weeks.

The advice did not, however, offer directions to professional bodies like the Ghana School of Law.

Students at the Ghana School of Law had already served notice they would boycott lecturers over claims that management of the school has failed to put in place adequate precautionary measures in the face of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Following the address to the nation by President Nana Akufo-Addo “all lectures, tutorials and mock examination of the schools are hereby suspended until further notice,” a statement from the school’s authorities said.

It also asked students to adhere to all preventive measures and suggested the possibility of an online contingency.

“Management will communicate in due course any measures put in place for students to catch up on lectures online,” the statement added.

Schools like the University of Ghana and Ashesi University had gone ahead to suspend activities following recent developments.

One of the cases detected in Ghana is a student of the University of Ghana.

Ghana’s cases so far

Ghana has so far detected six cases of the novel coronavirus in Ghana, four of which were announced on Sunday.

Three of the newest cases were recorded in Accra while one other was recorded in the Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

So far, 151 people have been identified in contact tracing for four out of six individuals who have the novel coronavirus.

All public gathering advisories

The full list of guidelines on public gatherings announced by the government are as follows:

1. All public gatherings, including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events and religious activities, such as services in churches and mosques, have been suspended for the next four (4) weeks. Private burials are permitted, but with limited numbers, not exceeding twenty-five (25) in attendance;

2. All Universities, Senior High Schools, and basic schools, i.e. public and private schools, will be closed Monday, 16th March, 2020, till further notice. The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Ministry of Communication, has been tasked to roll out distance learning programmes. However, BECE and WASSCE candidates will be allowed to attend school to prepare for their examinations, but with prescribed social distancing protocols;

3. The Government of Ghana’s Travel Advisory issued earlier today should be observed as announced;

4. Businesses and other workplaces can continue to operate, but should observe prescribed social distancing between patrons and staff;

5. Establishments, such as supermarkets, shopping malls, restaurants, night clubs, hotels and drinking spots, should observe enhanced hygiene procedures by providing, amongst others, hand sanitizers, running water and soap for washing of hands;

6. The Ministry of Transport should work with the transport unions and private and public transport operators to ensure enhanced hygienic conditions in all vehicles and terminals, by providing, amongst others, hand sanitizers, running water and soap for washing of hands; and

7. The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development should co-ordinate, with the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, measures to enhance conditions of hygiene in markets across the country.