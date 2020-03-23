The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has ordered for the indefinite closure of all beaches in the country as parts of efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in Ghana.

According to a statement released by the Authority, the GTA “with support of National Security and the Ghana Police Service will begin patrols of the beaches from Tuesday, 24th March, 2020 to ensure compliance with the closure order”.

The Authority further advised the general public and tourist business operators to be “mindful of the precautionary measures announced by the President of the Republic to fight the COVID-19 pandemic”.

Background

The government banned all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, church activities and other related events as part of measures to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in a national address on Sunday [March 15, 2020] said the ban will be in force for four weeks.

“I have decided in the interest of public safety and the protection of our population to review the public gathering advisories earlier announced as follows: Firstly, all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events and religious activities, such as services in churches and mosques, have been suspended for the next four (4) weeks,” the President said.