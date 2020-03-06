Ghana marked 63 years of independence today at Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital.

This is the second time the celebration is being held outside Accra after Tamale in 2019.

The National parade was held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on the theme; Consolidating Our Gains.

Like other years, the celebration featured march pasts and performances from the security services.

Various groups comprising of masqueraders, kayayei among others also marched.

Some dance troupes and gymnasts also performed during the event.

The celebration was graced by the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Keith Rowley and Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II among others.

President Nana Akufo-Addo urged Ghana not to rest on its oars despite its economic gains.

According to him, regardless of the stable peace enjoyed in Ghana as well as economic successes, infrastructural deficit and poverty continue to bedevil the country.

Photos: National Youth Authority