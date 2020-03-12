The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has touted Ghana’s tourism potentials saying that the country’s relics and heritage make it the hot spot on the Africa continent for traversing.

Speaking on Citi TV‘s The Point of View, the Authority’s Product Development and Investment Manager, Ben Anane-Nsiah indicated that although other African countries have other forms of tourist sites, Ghana’s historic cultures and values attract many more tourists into the country and if well harnessed, will inure more benefits and bring Africans together.

“It is about comparative advantage. If you look at Ghana we have the relics or structure that we can use to attract this kind of tourism which is heritage tourism. Kenya has games and parks but for Ghana this where our comparative advantage is. Heritage tourism is our niche. We use it as launch-pad to attract a lot of people and the bouquet of other touristic points that we have, we can now bring that one out and expand the base to make Ghana the go-to country for Africa’s reconnection,” Mr. Anane-Nsiah told host of the show, Bernard Avle.

Discussions on the show focused on Citi FM and Citi TV’s Heritage Month which is a month-long celebration of everything Ghana as part of efforts to promote Ghana.

Heritage Month 2020 is powered by Citi FM, Citi TV, with support from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and the Ghana Tourism Authority.

Itinerary for Heritage month

Every weekday morning in March, Citi FM’s Breakfast Show hosts personalities adept in the history of Ghana, giving listeners the opportunity to learn Ghanaian historical facts, heritage and traditions with the on-air series.

From today, March 12 to 14, 2020, there shall be the Heritage Art Festival at the Forecourt of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.

This festival serves as a platform for art lovers to enjoy and celebrate artistic impressions from Ghanaian artists as they showcase their work telling the Ghanaian story through art.

The art festival will be crowned off with an event that will allow Ghanaians to explore and taste different Ghanaian cuisines.

This will be held on March 14, 2020, dubbed ‘Back to Your Village Bazaar’.

Music will also not left out in the month-long celebration.

On March 21, Citi TV will serve music lovers with great authentic Ga music in an event dubbed the Accra Music Expo 2020.

The climax of the whole celebration will be on March 28, 2020, at the Accra International Conference Centre with the Music of Ghanaian Origin concert.

This year’s concert promises to be more refreshing as it parades a number of Ghana’s finest musicians whose songs evoke nostalgic moments of the Ghanaian music journey.