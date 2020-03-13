The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has released information on safety measures Ghanaians can practice to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The information was recorded in five different languages.

The aim of the exercise, according to GHS, is to reach all Ghanaians of different dialects.

Ghana records first cases

In an emergency press briefing by the Information Ministry on Thursday night, March 12, 2020, the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu announced that Ghana had confirmed two cases of the novel coronavirus.

The two cases according to the Minister, tested positive after laboratory tests from the Noguchi Memorial Institute of Medical Research.

The cases were reported as ‘imported cases’ as both individuals returned to Ghana from Norway and Turkey.

The Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, a day after the reports of the first cases confirmed that the two patients who tested positive for coronavirus in Ghana include a Ghanaian.

He said the patients arrived in Ghana about a week ago from Turkey and Norway.

“One of the two people who tested positive for coronavirus came from Norway, the other came from Turkey. One is a foreigner, the other is a Ghanaian based abroad who returned to the country,” he said.

Institutions shut down after cases

The Ghana International School has been temporarily closed down effective today, Friday, March 13, 2020 following the outbreak of the coronavirus in Ghana.

This was disclosed by the Head Principal of the school, Dr. Mary Ashun in a communiqué to parents, staff and community members of the school.

The school explained that the move is in line with its board’s policy on emergencies.

The Norwegian Embassy in Ghana has also shut down its operation temporarily after one of its staff tested positive to the virus.

