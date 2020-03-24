West Africa and Gulf Company Limited (WAGCOL) has for the third year running awarded University of Ghana’s best graduating Spanish student.

This year, Gilberta Nana Akua Tano-Menka who came up tops in the Department was the proud recipient of the Santa Isabel Award.

The award is in partnership with the University of Ghana Modern Languages Department.

The award was presented by the Director of the company, Miguel Sanchez, in the company of the second head of the Spanish Embassy in Accra, Rafael Rodríguez-Ponga Albalá.

The Spanish company who are major importers and distributors in Ghana have instituted the award to encourage the speaking of Spanish within the Ghanaian community.

The award has been instituted for the best Spanish student in the department.

The award will run for five years to encourage more students to develop a passion for speaking Spanish while they learn it as a second language.