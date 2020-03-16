Glofert has announced the temporary closure of its offices and factory following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Ghana.

The closure will begin on Tuesday, 17th March 2020. The company further entreated its staff to work from home for the next two weeks.

In a statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer of Glofert, Foster Mawuli Benson, the company’s decision was taken to protect the lives of its employees and their families.

“It has however become necessary to take further steps to ensure the safety of our employees and their families. In view of this, our offices and factory will be closed effective tomorrow, 17th March 2020. All our employees are instructed to work from home for the next two weeks,” the statement added.

The fully Ghanaian-owned company which is focused on providing fertilizer to increase farm yields further called on the public to forward all communications to it via [email protected] or [email protected]

Ghana has so far recorded six cases of the virus.

This has caused fear and panic in the country especially after reports were rift that some of the infected persons had made contacts with over 150 people.

President Nana Akufo-Addo subsequently announced new public gathering advisories.

In a national address on Sunday, March 15, 2020, the president banned funerals, religious and all other public events in a bid to help stop the spread of the virus.

Education institutions were also directed to shut down for the next four weeks.

Glofert, a leading producer of fertilizer in Ghana, produces fertilizer comprising, urea, ammonium, sulphate as well as various types of Nitrogen, Phosphate and Potassium (NPK) which are widely used by farmers in Ghana and across the West African sub region.

Below is the full press release from Glofert: