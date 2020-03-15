The government has dedicated a web portal to update Ghanaians on the outbreak of the 2019 novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ghana.

It said the website will be updated every six hours with statistics and other relevant information concerning the outbreak in the country.

The portal is http://ghanahealthservice.org/covid19/.

The Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah made the announcement at a government press briefing on Sunday, March 15, 2020.

He urged the media and Ghanaians to stop speculating over the outbreak and to resort to the website for periodic updates.

Four more cases of Coronavirus confirmed in Ghana

Four more cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Ghana.

This brings to six, the total number of cases reported in the country.

This was announced by the government at a press briefing to update citizens on the outbreak of the Novel 2019 (COVID-19) in the country.

The government said three of the cases were recorded in Accra while one other was recorded in the Ashanti Region.

The Director of Public Health at Ghana Health Service, Dr. Badu Sarkodie who provided updates on the country’s cases said the new cases were also imported into the country.

He said two of the cases were confirmed on the 13th of March 2020 while the other two were confirmed on 14th March, 2020.

Travellers will not be allowed into the country

Also at the press briefing, the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah disclosed that travellers from coronavirus-hit countries with cases exceeding 200 will not be allowed in the Ghanaian jurisdiction.

He also disclosed that travels to Ghana are strongly discouraged following the outbreak.

“All travels to Ghana is at this stage strongly discouraged until further notice. Any traveller except for Ghanaian citizens who has been to a country that has recorded at least 200 cases of COVID-19 will not be allowed into the Ghanaian jurisdiction. Airlines are instructed to not allow such persons into the jurisdiction,” he said.

How to protect yourself

To prevent the spread, the standard recommendations coming from the WHO is regular hand washing, covering one’s mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs.

People are also advised to avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.