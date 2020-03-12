The government has presented 20 Isuzu double cabin pick-up cars to the Library Authority under the Ministry of Education to improve upon the Authority’s work.

The move according to the government forms part of its major strategy to adequately resource the education sector.

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who presented the vehicles at a ceremony at the Independence Square on Thursday [March 12, 2020] in expressing President Nana Akufo-Addo’s sentiments concerning the presentation said if the nation is to make any headway in its quest for economic development and building a resilient society, then it must pay attention to the advancement of its human capital.

“It is not enough to put students in schools, therefore there must be a clear and purpose drive to ensure more learning outcomes,” he noted.

The Executive Director of the Ghana Library Authority, Mr. Hayford Siaw, speaking after the handing over ceremony stated that; the 20 pick-up trucks will enhance the Authority’s objective in promoting literacy and life-long learning.

“The role of libraries in education cannot be over-emphasized, hence as part of our 2020 Year of Learning activities, the Authority wants to make sure every Ghanaian benefit from library services. These vehicles will aid us in transporting books and monitoring our libraries, especially in those rural areas”, he said.

A total of 356 pickup trucks including 260 allocated to Metropolitan, Municipal and District Education Offices were funded by the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund)

105 were allocated to the Ministry of Education and its agencies including the Ghana Library Authority (GhLA) which had 20.

The vehicles are the largest number of fleet given the Authority since its inception 70 years ago.