Corporate Ghana has joined the government’s campaign to sensitize Ghanaians against the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

British brand of cleaning supplies, Dettol has presented sanitation products to the government to help in the state’s public sensitization and fight against the virus.

This comes after health officials on Sunday 15th March 2020 announced that Ghana has recorded six cases of COVID-19 within 3 days and called for public support in curbing the spread.

Producers of disinfectant product Dettol has heeded to the call by presenting sanitation products to government to aide in public sensitization.

The products which included boxes of Dettol soap and Antiseptic were received by the officials from the Ministries of Information and Health in Accra.

Presenting the items on behalf of the Senior Management Team, the brand manager at Reckitt Benckiser- Producers of Dettol, Cassandra Atibila said the donation was meant to support the Information Service Department with its community awareness on the washing of the hands which is one of the main preventive measures against the spread of the virus.

Dettol has been on the frontline supporting hand washing initiatives as a way to prevent the spread of illnesses.

Staff of the company also used the opportunity to demonstrate a brief hand washing exercise to encourage personal hygiene among government officials and citizens.

Price hikes

Meanwhile, the prices of sanitation products such as antiseptics, soaps and hand sanitizers have skyrocketed as their demand has risen sharply in the last few days.

Some Ghanaians lament that some of the products have their prices increased by nearly 300%.

Coronavirus cases in Ghana

As at noon on Sunday, March 15, 2020, six cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Ghana.

Director of Public Health at Ghana Health Service, Dr Badu Sarkodie who provided updates on the country’s cases on Sunday said all the cases were imported into the country.

The first two cases were confirmed on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Two other cases were confirmed on Friday, March 13, 2020, while an additional two were confirmed on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Five of the cases were confirmed in the Greater Accra Region while the remaining one was confirmed in the Ashanti Region.

Health officials have been working to trace persons who have come into contact with the patients and may be at risk of contracting the virus.