The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development says it will continue the disinfection exercise in the Ashanti Region on Thursday.

This follows Monday’s exercise across all markets within the Greater Accra Region to check the spread of the Coronavirus.

In a press briefing on Ghana’s update on COVID-19, the sector Minister, Hajia Alima Mahama entreated traders to frequently clean markets to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“We are asking the women to continue with the exercise with support from the various district assemblies and environmental sanitation units so that, this spraying is done periodically in the markets. We have plans to continue the exercise in other parts of the country and not limit it to the Greater Accra Region. Our plan is to start in the Ashanti Region on Thursday.”

137 markets in the Greater Accra Region were on Monday, March 23, 2020, disinfected as part of a plan to disinfect public spaces to control the spread of COVID-19.

Deputy local government Minister, OB Amoah, had said the exercise “is supposed to be a nationwide exercise. We are starting from Accra and we are hoping that during the week, all the other regions will also have their turn.”

Akufo-Addo commends market women for cooperation during disinfection exercise

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said yesterday’s [Monday] disinfection exercise at markets in the Greater Accra Region is one of the measures the government is adopting to check the spread of the coronavirus.

Nana Akufo-Addo said the exercise will be replicated across the country and will be done from time to time.

Speaking at a meeting with some market queens at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, Nana Akufo-Addo said the government is grateful for the cooperation of the market women.

“I welcome you to the Jubilee House and to say thank you for responding to my invitation to talk about mutual matters. What happened yesterday, the Minister is saying that all of you cooperated fully. That is the first thing I have to thank you.”