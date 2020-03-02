It has emerged that the government spent US$18.4 million in the first six months of 2019 for the payment of allowances for government employees and sponsored students attending seminars and courses abroad.

This is according to the Report of the Auditor-General on the Bank of Ghana foreign exchange receipts and payments for the half-year ended June 2019.

Captured under transactions known as invisible payments, the allowances were meant to support manpower, training and development.

“There were allocations paid to government-sponsored students and government employees attending seminars and courses abroad. Total transfers for the period of 2019 were 18.5 million dollars as compared to 19.7 dollars for the corresponding period of 2018, recording a decrease of 1.2 million or 6.11 per cent. The decrease was mainly due to a reduction in payment for government-sponsored students abroad and public officers attending courses abroad.”

