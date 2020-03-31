A group calling itself, Coalition of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Zongo Youth (CONZY) has called on Ghanaians to remain steadfast in prayer to enable the country to overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the group, although the Government’s efforts aimed at preventing the spread of the pandemic must be commended, the citizenry should also observe regular prayers to complement such efforts.

There are currently 161 COVID-19 cases in Ghana with five deaths.

While observing the social distancing protocol, members of the group organized themselves at mosques and recited verses of the Holy Quran to seek God’s mercy on the nation in these trying times.

Convener for the group, Hamidu Ahmed Badawi told Citi News that it was the right time for all Ghanaians to come together devoid of their religious, political and ethnicity to pray for the Government and other stakeholders who were working so hard to save the citizenry from the current situation.

“As this pandemic is disturbing every nation in the world, we realized our medical personnel, the Government and all the stakeholders are overwhelmed and there is nothing to turn to, but to the turn to the Almighty Allah. That is why we have turned to him to pray to guide our leader and all our leaders as well as the stakeholders in this fight so that they will ensure our security in terms of safety and our general well-being,” he said

He also called on residents living in Zongo communities to adhere strictly to all the protocols that have been outlined by the health authorities in order not to contract the virus.

Mr Ahmed Badawi also pledged the group’s readiness to complement efforts by stakeholders in sensitization community members on the safety protocols on COVID 19.