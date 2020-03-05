Ghana’s banking industry leader in digital banking and the 2019 ICSA Digital Bank of the year, Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Limited (GTBank) has introduced to the market, its latest innovation, the GTBank Virtual Card.

Launched as a partnership between the Bank and mastercard, the GTBank Virtual Card is a unique electronically generated prepaid card that enables customers of the Bank to shop and make payment across thousands of online platforms globally including on popular sites such as amazon.com, aliexpress.com, ebay.com, bestbuy.com, jumia.com among others.

Commenting on the newly introduced product, Divisional Head for Digital Banking and Partnerships Leopold Armah said “The GTBank Virtual Card provides utmost convenience to customers as it enables them to create, fund and use their cards for online transactions and payments anytime, anywhere. The cards are accepted globally and preferred by many due to the fact that they are not linked to a bank account thereby providing added security to users.”

He continued, “as the industry leader in digital banking and electronic payment solutions, we are constantly evolving and investing in alternative channels to enrich the lives of our customers. The GTBank virtual card, a collaboration with mastercard, will simplify online payments and increase the adoption of cards for transactions”.

On his part, Mr. Obi Okwuegbunan, Country Manager for mastercard said “we are delighted to partner GTBank to launch virtual cards in Ghana. These cards are easy to create and use and takes away the need for a physical card to transact. We are confident the introduction of this product will revolutionalise the way our collective customers make payments especially for online, cross border and international payments”.

The cards can be created and funded within minutes simply by dialing *737*10#, selecting option 1 to create card, choosing option to fund card – either by customers’ mobile money wallets or their GTBank accounts and inputting a PIN to confirm. Once confirmed, an email with an encrypted card is sent to the user instantly together with an SMS code to decrypt and use the card.

Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Limited cards are seen by industry watchers as one of the most secured cards for ATM, POS and online transactions, with global acceptance at over 32 million merchant locations.