President Nana Akufo-Addo has nominated four persons for appointment onto the Supreme Court bench.

The persons include three males and a female.

The nominees are Justice Clemence Hoenyenugah, Justice Issifu Tanko Amidu, both Justices of the Appeals Court, Emmanuel Yoni Kulendi, a private legal practitioner and law lecturer, Prof. Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu.

They are to replace Justices on the Apex Court bench who are due for retirement.

The Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye made the announcement in the House today, Thursday, March 19, 2020.

The Supreme Court Justice nominees are expected to be vetted by Parliament’s Appointments Committee in the coming days.

“…In accordance with Article 144 (2) of the Constitution Justice Clemence Hoenyenugah, Justice of Appeal, Justice Issifu Tanko Amidu, Justice of Appeal, Mr Emmanuel Yoni Kulendi, Private Legal Practitioner and Prof Henrietta J.A.N. Mensa-Bonsu, Professor at the Faculty of Law, University of Ghana Legon and President, Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences upon which on the Judicial Council’s advice and in accordance with Article 144 (2), I consulted the Council of State and submitted the names and CV of the nominees for appointment to the Court. The Council of State has by ledger dated the 17th March, 2020 notified me of the successful completion of the consultation process,” he said.

Prof. Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu

Prof. Henrietta J.A.N. Mensa-Bonsu is a professor and senior law lecturer at the University of Ghana school of law.

She attended Wesley Girls High School, University of Ghana and Yale University, obtaining a Master of Laws (LLM) in 1985.

She became a full law lecturer at the University of Ghana in 2002, and in 2003 was elected as a fellow into the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences.

She has used platforms available to her to advocate for peace to accelerate national development.

She was a member of the presidential commission of enquiry which probed the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence.

Emmanuel Yoni Kulendi

Yoni Kulendi is a managing practitioner of his law firm [email protected], a commercial, litigation, and constitutional law practice.

Previously, he was an associate barrister and solicitor at Akufo-Addo, Prempeh & Co.

Yoni is a graduate of the Faculty of Law at the University of Ghana, Legon, with an LLB Honors.

He completed his law degree at the Ghana School of Law, where he obtained a barrister of a law degree and a solicitors certificate.

He is a member of the Ghana Bar Association. He also holds an MA in international security and civil-military relations from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California, USA.