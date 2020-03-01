The fifth edition of Citi FM‘s Heritage Caravan is set to embark to the Volta Region as its one-week road trip around Ghana begins.

The caravan will tour Ghana from March 1 to Saturday, March 7, 2020.

This much-anticipated fun-filled tour will offer patrons the opportunity to know more about the diversity in culture, people and places, as they tour various regions and exciting destinations across the country.

In all, the caravan will visit 12 out of the 16 regions in the country.

Already, hotels like the plush Rock City Hotel in Kwahu, Ridge Royal Hotel, Cape Coast, Modern City in Tamale, Eusbett Hotel in Sunyani and Golden Tulip and Golden Bean Hotels both in Kumasi have been booked as places for patrons to lodge.

Some of the tour sites on the bill to be visited include the Mole National Park, Larabanga Mosque, Assin Manso Slave River, the Military Museum, the Kintampo Water Falls among others.

Participants will also have enjoyable moments such as pool parties and bonfire nights.

Heritage Caravan started in March 2016 as part of the Citi FM’s Heritage Month in the month of March.

The Caravan promises to be more exhilarating as compared to the previous years.

Participants will also visit some interesting tourist sites in Ghana as well as experience some rich culture through durbars.

This year’s edition is sponsored by GCB Bank, Hollard Ghana, the Ghana Tourism Authority, Malta Guinness, Voltic and Foton by Japan Motors.