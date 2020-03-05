Citi FM/Citi TV’s Heritage Caravan on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, made a stop at Paga, the capital of Kassena Nankana West District, in the Upper East Region as part of activities lined up for the fun-filled trip.

Major activities for the day included a visit to the Paga chief’s palace, Paga crocodile pond and the Pikworo slave market, also in Paga.

The first visit was at the oldest crocodile pond in Paga, Zenga Crocodile Pond.

The pond which is now home to almost 400 crocodiles is a community Eco-tourism site and run by the members of the Zenga community in Paga.

At the pond, most of the patrons on the Heritage Caravan who had neither seen nor come close to a crocodile were able to overcome their fears.

It was a moment of mixed feeling as they got so close by touching the carnivorous animals.

After tour guides fed the crocodiles who had come to the bank of the pond, with live chickens, patrons were allowed to take pictures with the animals in turns.

In different postures: some patrons squatted by the crocodiles, sat on their backs or held and lifted the tails of the animals.

The next stop was at the Pikworo slave market. The mood at the site was a reflective and sombre one.

Located in Paga Nania which is about 3 kilometres west of Paga, the Pikworo slave market was originally developed as a slave transit centre where slaves were auctioned and later resold in the Salaga slave market.

Patrons also had the opportunity to cross the Ghana-Burkina border.

Activities of the day were climaxed with a cultural night at the forecourt of the Dapkema Palace.

The palace showcased over six cultural dances to the amusement of patrons.

‘Takai’, ‘Bamaya’ and a host of other dances were performed.

About Heritage Caravan

The Heritage Caravan is a fun-filled road trip which takes place in the month of March, giving patrons an opportunity to learn about the diversity in culture, people and places, as they tour various regions and exciting destinations across the country.

This year’s Heritage Caravan would be visiting 12 out of the 16 regions of the country with its 202 patrons.

The 2020 Caravan, which marks the start of Citi FM’s Heritage Month, begun on March 1 and will end on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

The 2020 edition of the Heritage Caravan is brought to you by Citi 97.3 FM and Citi TV.

