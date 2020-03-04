Patrons of the Heritage Caravan had thrilling experiences at the Kintampo Waterfalls on Wednesday, March 3, 2020.

While at the waterfalls, the patrons spent time connecting with nature and acknowledging breathtaking scenery at the site.

The tourist site is one of the highest waterfalls in Ghana, located on the Pumpum river, a tributary of the Black Volta, which lies about 4 kilometres (2.5 miles) north of the Kintampo municipality, on the Kumasi–Tamale road.

It takes its source from a village called Pumpumatifi, which is about 10 kilometres away from the waterfalls.

The Kintampo Waterfalls was established as a tourism site in 1992 after its discovery in the 18th century.

It’s the only highest Waterfalls with a canopy walkway in Ghana.



The canopy walkway was constructed over a valley spanning 90 metres and 80 metres at two locations on the Waterfalls.

A maximum of twenty people are allowed at a time on the walkway.

After strolling on the canopy walkway, the patrons went to step 3 of the Kintampo waterfalls.

At the waterfalls, they were offered socks to wear before entering the water. The socks helped to prevent them from slipping and falling in the water.

In the water, the patrons had the opportunity to relax and enjoy the soothing experience nature brings.

About Heritage Caravan

The Heritage Caravan is a fun-filled road trip which takes place in the month of March, giving patrons an opportunity to learn about the diversity in culture, people and places, as they tour various regions and exciting destinations across the country.

This year’s Heritage Caravan would be visiting 12 out of the 16 regions of the country with its 202 patrons.

The 2020 Caravan, which marks the start of Citi FM’s Heritage Month, begun on March 1 and will end on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

The 2020 edition of the Heritage Caravan is brought to you by Citi 97.3 FM and Citi TV.

It is supported by Rigworld Petroleum, Voltic, GCB, Japan Motors, Hollard Insurance, Ghana Tourism Authority and Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited.