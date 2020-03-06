The Mole National Park and the Bui Power Authority were the centres of attraction on day six of the Heritage Caravan.

The breathtaking scenes at the Mole National Park got patrons talking.

While at the park, patrons were taken on an hour-long safari ride in Ghana’s largest wildlife park.

The patrons of the caravan encountered animals most of them they had only seen on television.

To actually venture closer to elephants was an exhilarating experience patrons will not ever forget.

The Mole National Park, which is located in the Savannah Region of Ghana. The park was the first national park to be established in Ghana and it covers an area of 4,912km².

It has the widest range of wildlife in Ghana and is the only place in Ghana where you can experience elephants in the wild.

In addition to the elephants, you will see antelopes, bushbucks, monkeys, warthogs, baboons and other smaller wildlife.

The safari ride wouldn’t have been complete without the tons of pictures the patrons took beside the elephant pond in the park.

The Caravan’s next tour was at the Bui Power Authority. The team was received by a convoy from the authority and was then lead to the plant.

At the plant, the team was taken on a tour to some key installations including the Switchyard, Powerhouse, Saddle Dam 1, Dam Crest, Bui Power Authority Resettlement Township and the Staff Permanent Village.

Patrons had the opportunity to interact with officials of the Dam. It is an experience that will forever stay with patrons.

For instance, Sharon Sharon Lartey a Ghanaian based in the UK said she never knew Ghana has such a magnanimous dam with such a breathtaking natural and serene environment.

Delphine Brew Hammond, organiser of the Miss Tourism Ghana said Citi FM/TV should add a visit to the dam to its sites the Heritage Caravan will visit every year.

The Heritage Caravan finally got to Sunyani through major towns like Banda Nkwanta, Bole Bamboi, Wenchi and Chiraa. At Sunyani, the Caravan lodged at the well charming decorated Eusbett Hotel.

The hotel welcomed patrons with a cultural display, and fresh coconut when they checked into the hotel. The experiences at the hotel included a highlife band, a dinner of Ghanaian dishes and drinks.

The experience at the cosy pool also got patrons talking.