Patrons who subscribed to Citi FM/ Citi TV‘s Heritage Caravan have successfully arrived in Accra after the week long road trip.

The Caravan visited 12 out of the 16 regions in Ghana.

They arrived at the premises of the station at about 6:30 pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

Although many of them looked tired, there was also a clear indication that it was a moment of intense joy having an experience of a lifetime.

The 2020 edition of the Heritage Caravan kicked off on Sunday March 1, 2020, with 202 participants.

The fun-filled tour offered patrons the opportunity to know more about the diversity in culture, people and exciting destinations across the country.

Itinerary

Some of the tourist sites they visited included the Mole National Park, Larabanga Mosque, Assin Manso Slave River, the Military Museum, the Kintampo Water Falls, Pikworo slave market, Bui Power station and many others.

Patrons also had the opportunity to cross the Ghana-Burkina border.

They also visited a village called Duko, off the Tamale-Bolga Road, to donate clothes and some money to the people.

Heritage Caravan started in March 2016 as part of the Citi FM’s Heritage Month in the month of March.

Sponsors

The 2020 edition of the Heritage Caravan was powered by Citi 97.3 FM and Citi TV.

It was supported by Rigworld Petroleum, Voltic, GCB, Japan Motors, Hollard Insurance, Ghana Tourism Authority and Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited.