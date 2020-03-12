As part of activities to mark the 2020 edition of Citi FM and Citi TV’s Heritage Month the station will today, Thursday, March 12, 2020, organise an Art Festival.

The Art Festival which begins with an art exhibition and symposium today is expected to end on Saturday [March 14, 2020].

The event is taking place at the forecourt of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly office complex. It will serve as a platform for art lovers to enjoy and celebrate artistic impressions from Ghanaian artists as they showcase their work telling the Ghanaian story through art.

More than 40 artists have been billed to showcase their works at the festival.

The art festival will treat taste buds to delicious cuisines from across Ghana with the “Back to Your Village Food Bazaar” on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Other activities

Every weekday morning in March, Citi FM’s Breakfast Show will host personalities adept in the history of Ghana.

Music is not left out in this celebration. On March 21, Citi TV will serve music lovers with great authentic Ga music in an event dubbed the Accra Music Expo 2020.

The climax of the whole celebration will be on March 28, 2020, at the Accra International Conference Centre with the Music of Ghanaian Origin (MOGO) concert.

This year’s concert promises to be more refreshing as it parades a number of Ghana’s finest musicians whose songs evoke nostalgic moments of the Ghanaian music journey.

Heritage Month 2020 is powered by Citi FM, Citi TV, with support from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and the Ghana Tourism Authority.