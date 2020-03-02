The Heritage Caravan stopped by Wodome in the Agortime-Ziope District district which has the unique position of being in both Ghana and Togo.

Wodome finds itself in that position because of the colonial demarcation. Wodome also means “between them.”

The Wodome, which literally means “in the middle” is a community near Kpetoe, the district capital.

The schools in the Ghana part of the country teach in English whilst those in the Togo part teach in French.

Some indigenes have homes and families in both countries and some have homes on one side and work at the other side of the road.

The Ghana Cedi and CFA is legal tender on both sides of the road

While each town has its own chief, there is a common overlord named Nene Nuer Keteku III who oversees the Agotime Traditional Area where Wodome is located.

