Insurance group, Hollard Ghana, has donated GHS100,000 to the COVID-19 Fund established by the Government to urgently finance efforts to contain the spread of the virus currently ravaging the world. Hollard is one of the first to respond to the President’s call for private sector support, touting the action as part of its purpose to enable a better future for all.

The donation was received by the Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Opare in the presence of the Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare, Managing Director, Hollard Insurance, Daniel Boi Addo, Managing Director, Hollard Life, Nashiru Iddrisu, and Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Hollard Ghana, Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo.

Accepting the cheque, Madam Opare thanked Hollard Ghana saying the Government was pleased the company was one of the first to immediately respond to its urgent plea for funds to combat COVID-19 while taking care of the vulnerable.

On behalf of Hollard Ghana, Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo, Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Affairs, said it is the company’s nature to do well by doing good and part of efforts by its parent Group, Hollard International, to support the COVID-19 fight within the countries in which they operate.

She added, “As a responsible corporate citizen in Ghana with a purpose to enable more people to create and secure a better future, we truly care about our community. That’s why we raced to support when the President made the appeal for funds. These are challenges times. We want Ghanaians to know that we’ve got them covered and live by our mandate to do well by doing good.”

“We have heeded the President’s call and shut down offices of Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life in Accra, Tema, Kasoa and Kumasi for the next two weeks to protect the health of our customers, partners and staff while maintaining business continuity through our digital channels. We’re also advocating COVID-19 preventative measures via our media platforms to our various customer audiences.” Ms. Ofori-Dwumfuo further said.