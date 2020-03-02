Hollard Ghana and Melcom Group are set to partner to make insurance more accessible to Ghanaians.

This is according to industry sources.

The industry-first partnership is in final stages of agreement and will see the insurance Group provide insurance policies for customers of the retail giant, and direct access to insurance via an in-store insurance counter.

Melcom, is a retail giant in Ghana with stores across the country and preferred by many Ghanaians while Hollard Ghana is one of the top insurance groups with a General and Life insurance business.

It is anticipated that the partnership is another rung in their ladder towards being at the forefront of improving insurance penetration and financial inclusion.

Sources say customer interests are guaranteed as the two companies are working closely with regulators to ensure compliance with necessary regulations.