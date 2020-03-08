As Ghana joins the rest of the world to mark International Women’s Day on the theme: “I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights”, Hope for Future Generations (HFFG), a community-based women-focused NGO, is recommending for the strengthening of laws that support gender equality and address many root cause of discrimination that still curtail women’s rights in private and public spheres.

The NGO is also congratulating Ghanaian women and stakeholders who continue to serve as enablers for women and girls to excel at their respective fields.

According to the organization in a Press Release to mark the day, it is uplifting to see that in Ghana, women have risen to lead key national institutions like the Judicial Service, the National Commission for Civic Education, as well as the Electoral Commission, noting that the Ghanaian woman powerful to succeed.

HFFG in the statement further called for the quick passage of the long-awaited Affirmative Action Bill, which it said would go a long way to empower more women and end the systematic discrimination and exclusion of women in the decision-making process.

“This year’s International Women’s Day offers a chance for us as a country to reflect on progress made in ensuring that the fundamental human rights of women and girls are safeguarded at all times. It also a calls to action to accelerate gender equality and challenges us as a country committed to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to end gender-based violence, promote economic justice and promote access to the reproductive health and rights of all women” the statement said.

“The Ghanaian woman has the qualities to excel so in line with Goal 5 of the Sustainable Development Goal, let’s ensure women’s full and effective participation and equal opportunities for leadership at all levels of decision-making in political, economic and public life,’ it said.

International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women – while also marking a call to action for accelerating gender equality. It is celebrated annually on 8 March.

Hope for Future Generations (HFFG) is a national community based, non-governmental, not-for-profit organization that seeks to improve the health and socio-economic status of women, children and young people through innovative and acceptable participatory strategies.