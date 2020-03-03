The gruesome murder of the Sogakope South Assemblyman, Marcus Mawutor Adzahli forced some residents in the area to besiege a police station in the town to express their outrage over the killing and the police’s slow response.

Monday’s incident led to the firing of warning shots by police officers to disperse the protestors who had massed up at the station. The police had to open fire after the protestors started pelting stones at the officers.

Some residents from Sokpe, a neighbouring town, also made their way to Sogakope to join the protests.

Marcus Adzahli, who doubles as a mobile money merchant, was shot and killed at his residence early on Sunday morning after sustaining multiple bullets and stab wounds.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa, had visited the area to commiserate with the family of the late assembly member but the residents were utterly upset with the police’s lack of urgency in tackling crime.

Citi News‘ Umaru Sanda Amadu visited the area and reported on the chilling scenes as residents pelted stones and other objects at the police who responded by firing at the protestors.

