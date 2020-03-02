Thursday marks the Climax of the enstoolment of the boss of the Institute for Energy Security (IES) Mr. Paa Kwasi Anamua Sakyi as Chief of Ekumfi Abor, and also the Ankobeahen of Ekumfi Traditional Area in the Central Region of the Republic of Ghana.

Last Friday (21st February 2020), traditional rites were performed at Ekumfi Ebiram, the seat of the Ekumfi Paramountcy, and later at Ekumfi Abor.

He assumes the new role following the passing away of Nana Amoasi VI a few months ago. The three gates of Aguana Clan at Ekumfi Abor unanimously elected Mr. Anamua Sakyi to succeed the late chief.

The Climax of the enstoolment of the new Chief Nana Amoasi VII is expected to take place on Thursday 27th February 2020. On the day, the new Chief would be paraded in a palanquin across the streets of Ekumfi Abor, before he sits in state to address a Durbar of well-wishers, Chiefs and people of Ekumfi Traditional Area.

Currently, the new Chief has been confined, going through some elaborate customary and traditional rites to acquaint himself with all rituals and intricacies of his new role.

Thursday is expected to see an array of traditional activities and cladding. The theme for the program is strictly black and red, as the 40-days rites of the past Chief are yet to be observed.

Ekumfi Abor boasts of eminent personalities in the Ekumfi Traditional Area. Abor also has the largest Pineapple plantation in Central Region and the major contributor of feedstock to the Ekumfi Juice Factory.