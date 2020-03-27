The Inspector-General of Police was withdrawn an order for the development of a deployment strategy of the lockdown of Accra, Tema, Kumasi and Obuasi.

This is according to a police communique sighted by Citi News.

The communique said, “further directives on the contents will be issued in due course.”

An earlier document from the police sighted by Citi News indicated that police was putting a strategy in place for a lockdown.

They were to be supported by the Ghana Armed Forces, the Ghana Immigration Service and the Bureau of National Investigation.