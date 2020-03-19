The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) with assistance from St John’s Hospital and Fertility Centre has commenced the establishment of a temporary isolation centre at the GIS headquarters.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the service, Supt Amoako Attah, the facility is necessary because of the large number of expatriates the service interacts with.

“As part of the donations that we received from the St Johns medical and fertility centre, they are helping us to set up a temporary holding centre or an isolation centre so that visitors who come in, maybe either to renew their permits or have some business to do with the Ghana Immigration service if after taking their temperatures and we realize it is above normal, immediately the protocol is that they should be isolated for further checks by personnel from the GIS clinic.”

“So as we speak preparations are being made to put up that temporary holding centre so that if we should find any visitor to our premises who has gone beyond the normal temperature, we isolate and then further checks are done and then the person is transferred to the ridge hospital which is very close to us.”

Coronavirus cases in Ghana rise to 11

The coronavirus cases in Ghana had hit eleven as of today, Thursday, March 19, 2020.

About 399 persons the coronavirus affected patients got close to have also been identified by health officials in the country.