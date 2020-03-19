Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak has criticised government’s Imposition of Restrictions Bill saying it will not serve the interest of citizens.

The Attorney General on Wednesday laid the Bill in Parliament under a certificate of urgency to legalize the imposition restrictions on persons in the event of a disaster, emergency or similar circumstances like the novel coronavirus pandemic to ensure public safety.

The emergency legislation was brought to Parliament in accordance with Article 21 (4) (c) and (d) of the Constitution.

Speaking to the press, the Minority Chief Whip said he was surprised the Bill, which he described as “too broad”, was laid in Parliament.

“Going through it, I didn’t see anywhere in it coronavirus being mentioned… and I also think it wants to give the President unlimited or a blank cheque. I don’t see how Parliament will serve the interest of this country by doing this.”

He suggested the activation of the Public Health Bill by the government instead of the new proposal.

“I believe they are not ready to use the Public Health Act because if they were, they will see that this situation that we find ourselves is perfectly dealt with in the Public Health Act. That is the best for now,” Mr. Muntaka said.

This Act makes provision for the protection of public health in Ghana and lays down rules relative to environmental sanitation.

It also has provisions on diseases of a communicable nature that concern the destruction of animals and the communication of the existence of communicable diseases.

This Act further provides rules relative to food vending and food-borne diseases.

About the new Bill

This Bill recognises the general fundamental freedoms guaranteed under article 21 of the Constitution but also takes into account the fact that the exercise of the right to general fundamental freedoms guaranteed under the Constitution is subject to laws that are reasonably required among others, in the interest of public safety and public health as provided in paragraphs (c), (d) and (e) of clause (4) of Article 21 of the Condition.

Its purpose is to provide powers to impose restrictions on persons in the event of a disaster, emergency or similar circumstance, to ensure public safety and protection.

It also allows for the imposition of restrictions on the freedom of entry into Ghana or movement in Ghana of a person who is not a citizen of Ghana.

Coronavirus spread in Ghana

Ghana currently has seven cases of the novel coronavirus in Ghana.

The government expects this figure to increase.

Almost 400 people have so far been identified to have been exposed to infected patients in the country.

In line with the spread, Ghana announced new travel protocols after an increase in imported cases in the country, bringing the country’s total number of cases to seven.

Travellers who have been in coronavirus-hit countries with cases exceeding 200 within the last 14 days will not be allowed Ghana.

Only Ghanaians and foreign nationals with residence permits are exempt from this policy.