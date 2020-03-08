Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on the security agencies to step up their efforts in finding persons involved in the killing of the Assemblyman for South Sogakope, Marcus Adzahli.

The former President made the call during his visit to the family of the killed Assemblyman.

Mr. Mahama said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) if voted into power will still pursue the case until the culprits are arrested.

“We came to console the family. It is God who gives and God who takes. What we can do is to condole with you and accept what God has done. But we must seek justice for him. We call on the security services to make sure that they redouble their efforts and make sure that they find whoever was behind this and bring them to justice. We will not relent. This is an election year. By God’s grace if by the time we have an election, the people have not been found, when our government comes to power, we will continue to pursue the case until we find out who did this.”

Mawutor Adzahli’s death

Marcus Mawutor Adzahli was allegedly murdered by unknown persons in his residence in Sogakope in the early hours of Sunday, March 1, 2020.

The assailants, numbering about eight, reportedly stormed the victim’s house wielding guns and cement blocks amidst sporadic shooting.

A resident of Sogakope, Yao Amekor, told Citi News that the shooting scared neighbours of the deceased and onlookers.

Mr. Adzahli sustained gunshot and stab wounds in the attack.

The deceased’s wife also sustained gunshot wounds.

Angry residents

The incident has generated anger among members of the community who accused the police of failing to respond swiftly to distress calls by the deceased and his family when they noticed that the assailants were attempting to break into their room.

The residents, after temporarily blocking the Accra-Aflao road to protest the police’s inaction on Sunday, went on rampage on Monday, blocking the road again amidst burning of vehicle tyres.

They also pelted stones at the police station, destroying a police vehicle and other police property.

It took the intervention of a joint police and military team to disperse the rampaging youth and restore calm to the area although three residents were left injured after being hit with live bullets.

Bounties to find killers

Former President Jerry John Rawlings had earlier announced a GH¢25,000 bounty for the heads of persons involved in the killing of the Assemblyman.

In a Facebook post, the he said, “[He] is offering an additional amount of GH¢25,000 to earlier offers towards reliable information leading to the arrest of the attackers who killed the Assemblyman for Sogakope, Marcus Adzahli last Sunday and for those who committed another violent robbery in Vume, also in the South Tongu District about a month ago.”

This followed the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the South Tongu local assembly Emmanuel Luis Agama‘s GH¢10,000 bounty announcement for the same course.

He urged the public to offer information which will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.