Ghanaian steminist and digital entrepreneur Ivy Barley has joined technology giant, Microsoft, as a programmes manager.

Ivy is the co-founder and CEO of Developer in Vogue, a homegrown technology community paving the way for more African women to take up opportunities in the tech industry.

Before joining Microsoft Ivy Barley, who is a self-taught programmer has won a 10,000 prize as one of the 10 finalists of the Kwese #GoGettaz Competition.

Her organization recently launched its hub in Nima, Accra where they provide technical training, mentorship and job placement/business incubation for African women in tech.

In a tweet by Ivy Barley, she expresses her excitement upon this appointment “I’m optimistic about the opportunity to make a bigger impact at Microsoft, while taking Developers in Vogue to the next level.”

Stoked to announce the next stage of my career growth: taking up a Program Manager role at Microsoft! I’m optimistic about the opportunity to make bigger impact at @Microsoft, while taking @devinvogue to the next level. Stay tuned for my journey.#MicrosoftLife #WomenInTech pic.twitter.com/EOflPS3sSR — Ivy Barley (@ivybarley) March 10, 2020

The news has been received extremely positively by people from her home nation Ghana, where many have taken to social media, to congratulate her on this milestone achieved with “Congratulation Ivy“ trending on Twitter.

Ivy Barley becomes the second Ghanaian technologist to join Microsoft in recent times after Edem Kumodzi also joins Microsoft as Program Manager.

Edem Kumodzi who is a computer engineer joined Microsoft from Africa foresight Group where he was the Director of Technology. Kumodzi was a senior consultant at Andela and influential personality in the technology ecosystem in Ghana where he mentors young computer programmers.