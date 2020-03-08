As put by Chinua Achebe “The whole idea of a stereotype is to simplify. Instead of going through the problem of all this great diversity – that it’s this or maybe that – you have just one large statement; it is this.”. In a world filled with stereotypical mindsets, mistaken identities and believes about women, a few heroines through their actions have reeducated the world on the common prejudice; that a lady at the top is usually overbearing, bossy and arrogant.

On a day as this when the world celebrate heroines we are privileged to have known you Dr. Ayorkor Korsah. She has given us a new narrative, one of unparalleled leadership, mentorship and fortitude.

Her empathetic and welcoming nature coupled with her desire to see each and every faculty uphold the calling of professionalism and ethic in our work has made the journey thus far illuminating in every aspect of the word.

Dr. Ayorkor Korsah, as the earth is called feminine with its many qualities to nurture care and protect, on this day we choose not to just say congratulation but to also say a big thank you for who you are and the impact you have had on each and everyone of us.