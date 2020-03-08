#EachforEqual, recognizing all of the actions we can take as individuals to challenge stereotypes, fight prejudice and celebrate women’s achievements.

This year’s theme for international women’s day resonate so strongly with Npontu Technologies and we wish to re-echo these sentiments by celebrating the following people:

Mr. Owureku Asare

Mr. Owureku Asare , Head of Digital Solutions, Group Commercial Banking , ETI is one man who has been a pillar to women. On this day , as we celebrate women, we need to pause briefly to think on a quote made by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex that “This is not just about women. We men need to recognize the part we play, too. Real men treat women with the dignity and respect they deserve.”

Indeed, it cannot be just about the women, for in the journey of life more often than not, strong women are molded by fathers, brothers, husbands, colleagues, friends who believe that gender is only a word. Men are allies, for there are men who believe that when a woman is given a chance she quickly flies like an eagle to the top. They believe that the rise of women is not at all, the fall of men.

Mr. Owureku Asare is one such man and today we at Npontu stand in the stead of the many women whose hands you have held to make dreams come true to say Ayekoo, we celebrate you as a man who allows women to stand on your shoulders to see to the farthest in the horizon. God richly bless you!!

Ms. Deborah Asmah

“A strong woman is like an eagle, against the strong winds she soars.”― Gift Gugu Mona.

An eagle indeed describes Deborah Asmah, Co-founder and Chief Marketing and Operations Officer of Npontu Technologies. When Npontu was formed in November 2016, not many thought it would come this far or achieve as much so quickly. It took the efforts and passion of one young woman who believed with all her heart that this was possible.

From the distinguished University of Cape coast ,armed with a degree in English and philosophy, Deborah Asmah stepped into the entrepreneurial world, battling against the odds in a tech world often dominated by men. She however believed that she had a unique role to play and continuously pressed herself to get better. She currently holds a law degree and is pursuing her LLM in Computer and Communications Law. Her role in the deployment of Npontu’s AI system is very significant. She actively engaged the team to ensure the privacy and security of all data by ensuring the use of anonymization and pseudonymization tools.

As Head of Marketing and Operations, Deborah sees to the daily operations and sales of the company, working tirelessly on the ground to ensure that the company meets its revenue target. Today, Npontu can boast of partnerships with brands such as MTN, Stanbic, GCB, National Identification Authority and the like. Npontu’s products such as its ERP, Kedebah , its Messaging application Deywuro , and its Machine Learning app, Snwolley have all seen the light of day through the tireless efforts of Ms. Deborah Asmah.

On International Women’s Day, we say Ayekoo to you for fighting the good fight of faith. We are Npontu because of you.

Mrs. Jacqueline Mpare

Women being their own enemies is a rhetoric that is quickly changing as we meet women like Jacqueline Mpare. A Woman who is not afraid to put their neck on the line for what she believes in, a woman who is ready to push you to be the best you can, a woman who is ready to hold the hand of another woman all the way to the top.

Jackie as we love to call her, started her career in Ecobank in 2007 as an Operations Officer in the Transaction Banking department. Though hard work and perseverance, she was appointed the head of Agency banking at Ecobank in Ghana, in 2017 and is accredited for building the portfolio from scratch. She was, previously, the head of Branchless Banking and Strategic Partnerships, where she led agent network building and mobile money agent management she also doubled as the Project Manager for Ecobank/Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Mass Savings Project, aimed at financial inclusion for the poor in Ghana, Nigeria and Liberia. Currently, she is the Head of Agency banking for the Ecobank group and words cannot say how proud we are of her and these achievements. In the midst of this, she still finds time to give glory to God with her sweet angelic voice. Her latest single “No other name “ attests to this.

Mrs. Jacqueline Mpare , we celebrate you on international women’s day and say Ayekoo , more grease to your elbow.