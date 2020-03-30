The Jubilee House, the seat of Ghana’s presidency is relatively empty after the lockdown announced by the President kicked off today [Monday].

Citi News’ Sammy Wiafe reported that the usual buzz that characterises activities at the Jubilee House is lost today as the majority of workers have been asked to work from home.

The office of the President, Vice-President and Chief of Staff were however operational.

Only Senior Presidential staffers and key civil servants have been asked to report to work during this period.

The situation was not different at the Ministries.

The offices are deserted with only security personnel and key officials seen at work.

Partial lockdown

Ghana has begun a partial lockdown of Accra, Tema, Kumasi and Kasoa as part of measures to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The affected areas observing the lockdown are some of the most densely populated in Ghana.

During the two-week partial lockdown, citizens in affected areas are advised to only leave their homes in search of essential items or activities.

COVID-19 cases in Ghana hit 152

Ghana’s case count for COVID-19 has increased to 152 as of Sunday, March 29, 2020.

This followed the confirmation of 11 new cases by the Ghana Health Service.

So far five people had died in Ghana while two recoveries have been recorded.