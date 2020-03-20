Two individuals are in the grips of the Kasoa Divisional Police Command for possessing illegal arms.

The two, Kwesi Solomon aged 22 and Francis Hammond, 19, were arrested by some youth of Gomoa Budumburam after they were found in possession of a locally-made pistol concealed in a handbag.

The youth handed them over to the Police.

Divisional Crime Officer for Kasoa, DSP Owusu Dwomoh told Citi News that the two will be charged with the offence of committing crime and possession of firearms without lawful authority.

“On the 13th of March, 2020, we had information that two young men had been arrested in Budumburam…We found two locally made pistols. They were brought to the police station. Upon interrogation, one of the suspects said he took the pistol from an uncle. They are now in custody and will be arraigned tomorrow. They will be charged with possession of firearms.”

Similar case

On Thursday, four military officers were similarly arrested alongside five civilians by the Millennium City Divisional Police Command in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The nine, armed with guns, reportedly robbed the Executive Quarry site in Gomoa Ojobi and made away with a cash amount of GHS10,000 one IBM laptop computer, one HP laptop, two system units, one money counting machine, a printer, and two security cameras all valued at GHS20,000.

The Central Regional Police PRO, DSP Irene Oppong indicated that the Director of the company reported that the incident occurred around 11:30 am on Wednesday.

According to her, the nine suspects include WO 1 Odei Nyarko Isaac, WO 1 George Boamah, S/Sgt. Ennid Michael and S/Sgt Aburam Abraham.

The civilians are Ransford Awuni Cornelius Akorasse, Nelson Kwesi Rayan Hodogbe, Ben Ajah alias Cliff Buckman, David Amuzu and Ebenezer Annan Quao.

They were arrested after a hot chase by the Kasoa Divisional Police together with the Millennium City Police. They were grabbed at Ofaakor, a suburb of Kasoa.

“We had a distress call from the Director of Executive Quarry that four military men armed with guns in the company of five civilians onboard two Toyota Landcruiser and one Pajero came to his site and robbed him of cash of GHS10,000 and other accessories worth GHS20,000 and three other quarries also reported same to the Police,” DSP Irene Oppong said.