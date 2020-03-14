The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi on Friday held a simulation exercise to test its readiness to handle cases of the 2019 novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The simulation exercise was carried out by medical officers from the Emergency Medicine Directorate, Infectious Disease Unit of the Internal Medicine Directorate, Public Health and the Quality Assurance Units.

According to the management of the hospital, the exercise was “very successful” according to independent experts who assessed who were “drafted to observe the proceedings and evaluate its compliances with the established protocols for handling such cases.”

A statement released by the Public Affairs Units of the hospital stated that the exercise was purely a dress rehearsal and was in compliance with the hospital’s emergency preparedness protocols.

The statement noted that although the hospital is doing everything possible to enhance its state of readiness for the management of COVID-19 cases within the constraints of its limited resources, it is critical that members of the public take personal steps to protect themselves from contracting the virus.

“The hospital will encourage members of the public to comply with all the standard precautions outlined by the Ministry of Health by regularly washing their hands with soap under running water, using alcohol-based sanitizers and refraining from touching their faces,” the statement said.

“Avoiding large gatherings and reporting all suspected cases promptly to health facilities are also crucial for preventing the spread of the disease, the statement added.

Two confirmed cases in Ghana

There are two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ghana. The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang Manu on Thursday, March 12, 2020 announced that the country had confirmed two imported cases.

The patients had returned from Norway and Turkey.

One of the patients was later disclosed as a top official of the Norwegian Embassy while the other is a Ghanaian staff of the United Nationals Development Programme (UNDP).

The Embassy and the UN offices in Accra have currently closed down as staff have been asked to self-quarantine.