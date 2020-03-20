One person has been arrested in connection with the seizure of over 12,000 slabs of substances believed to be cannabis in Keta in the Volta Region.

The exercise carried out on March 14, was a collaboration between officials of the Narcotics Control Board and the Ghana Navy.

According to NACOB, the substance, estimated at a street value of GHS12 million is one of its largest cannabis seizures.

Speaking to Citi News, the Head of Communications, Media Relations and Protocol at NACOB, Francis Opoku Amoah said they are pursuing other members of the drug syndicate.

“…We decided to undertake that operation in collaboration with the Ghana Navy. Investigations are still ongoing and very soon we will arrest all those who are connected. We will like to express our appreciation to the Ghana Navy and also sound a word of caution to other people who are in the business. We are saying that it is only a matter of time, NACOB will be on their neck,” Francis Opoku said.

Police arrests 217 with condoms, marijuana in swoop

A few weeks ago the Western Naval Command in a joint military-police operation around European Town and the Albert Busumtwi-Sam fishing Habour in Sekondi arrested 217 suspects who had in their possession, substances believed to be Indian hemp, money and condoms.

ACP Edmund Ohene Bosompim who is the Deputy Western Regional Police Commander said the swoop was to improve the state of insecurity in the area.

“There are cases of kidnapping, armed robbery, murder, drug-related offences. Such cases are not only worrisome but also create security concerns. As law enforcement agencies, we have the mandate to ensure that people within the region are well protected to be able to attend to their business and activities.

“For this reason, this exercise was conducted. At the end of the exercise, the total number of suspects arrested were 217 made up of 194 males and 19 females. Dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, toffees suspected to be laced with narcotic substances, alcoholic beverages suspected to be laced with narcotic substances. Eight TV sets, five laptops and two decoders, eight TV sets, laptops, and condoms were also retrieved.”